Susan Beitzell, ACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Susan Beitzell, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Athens, GA. They graduated from University Of Texas Of Arlington.

Susan Beitzell works at Gastroenterology Associates of Athens in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates of Athens
    340 N Milledge Ave Ste B, Athens, GA 30601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 548-0008

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Susan Beitzell, ACNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134639347
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Texas Of Arlington
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Beitzell, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Beitzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Susan Beitzell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Susan Beitzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Beitzell works at Gastroenterology Associates of Athens in Athens, GA. View the full address on Susan Beitzell’s profile.

39 patients have reviewed Susan Beitzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Beitzell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Beitzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Beitzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

