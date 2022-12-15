Susan Beitzell, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Beitzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Beitzell, ACNP-BC
Overview
Susan Beitzell, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Athens, GA. They graduated from University Of Texas Of Arlington.
Susan Beitzell works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Athens340 N Milledge Ave Ste B, Athens, GA 30601 Directions (706) 548-0008
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Beitzell?
It was my first visit and as warm and caring and understanding as everyone was, it made me very comfortable to be there.
About Susan Beitzell, ACNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134639347
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Of Arlington
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Beitzell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Beitzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Susan Beitzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Beitzell.
