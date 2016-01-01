Susan Barrett accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Barrett, CNP
Overview
Susan Barrett, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Susan Barrett works at
Locations
St Vincent Hospital Anticoagulation465 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 114, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 946-4260
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Barrett, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598821076
Frequently Asked Questions
