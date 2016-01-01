See All Oncologists in Ashland, WI
Oncology
Susan Barningham, APRN is an Oncology Specialist in Ashland, WI. 

Susan Barningham works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806

Anal Cancer
Anemia
Bladder Cancer
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1992033773
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

    Susan Barningham, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Barningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Barningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Barningham works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. View the full address on Susan Barningham’s profile.

    Susan Barningham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Barningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Barningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Barningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

