Dr. Barngrover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Barngrover, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Barngrover, PHD is a Psychologist in Lees Summit, MO.
Dr. Barngrover works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Susan Barngrover Phd PC409 SE Douglas St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 524-5818
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barngrover?
Susan is top notch! We think she hides how much clinical knowledge she has as she goes out of her way to be very down to Earth and easy to talk to. Yet? When she pulls it all together with you, you are reminded of her ability to help you move forward with a new set of skills and hope. I don't know where I would be without her-being a trauma survivor the odds weren't in my favor. Her expertise and support provided through the years cleared a path of recovery and personal growth. She's gold!
About Dr. Susan Barngrover, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1033125521
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barngrover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barngrover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barngrover works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barngrover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barngrover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barngrover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barngrover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.