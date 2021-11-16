Susan Barner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Barner, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Barner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Susan Barner works at
Locations
Goodman Center LLC116 Concord Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 888-4100
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Susan is an excellent listener with in-depth knowledge of her specialty. She is responsive to needs and doesn't hesitate to offer a referral when appropriate. Tele-health appointments are comfortable with Susan with her encouragement, open-ended questions, and quick smile.
About Susan Barner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205804994
Susan Barner accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Barner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Barner works at
7 patients have reviewed Susan Barner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Barner.
