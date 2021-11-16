See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Susan Barner, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Barner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Susan Barner works at Champaign Dental Group in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goodman Center LLC
    116 Concord Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 888-4100
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Excellent. Susan is an excellent listener with in-depth knowledge of her specialty. She is responsive to needs and doesn't hesitate to offer a referral when appropriate. Tele-health appointments are comfortable with Susan with her encouragement, open-ended questions, and quick smile.
    — Nov 16, 2021
    About Susan Barner, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205804994
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Barner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Barner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Barner works at Champaign Dental Group in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Susan Barner’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Susan Barner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Barner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Barner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Barner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

