Susan Baker, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Baker, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marathon, FL.
Susan Baker works at
Locations
Baptist Health Primary Care5701 Overseas Hwy Ste 17, Marathon, FL 33050 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Fishermen's Community Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Susan Baker is a great nurse practitioner. I also happen to work at same location with her. I saw her as a patient about 3 months ago. I remember I was so sick with cough and flulike symptoms. She was very patient , gave me good advice and was very professional. I am thankful to be working with a great provider. So of course i would recommend her. She does her best to help you.
About Susan Baker, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1467458935
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Susan Baker using Healthline FindCare.
Susan Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Baker works at
3 patients have reviewed Susan Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Baker.
