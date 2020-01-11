See All Family Doctors in Marathon, FL
Susan Baker, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Baker, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marathon, FL. 

Susan Baker works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Marathon, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Primary Care
    5701 Overseas Hwy Ste 17, Marathon, FL 33050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Fishermen's Community Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 11, 2020
Susan Baker is a great nurse practitioner. I also happen to work at same location with her. I saw her as a patient about 3 months ago. I remember I was so sick with cough and flulike symptoms. She was very patient , gave me good advice and was very professional. I am thankful to be working with a great provider. So of course i would recommend her. She does her best to help you.
Margarita — Jan 11, 2020
Photo: Susan Baker, ARNP
About Susan Baker, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467458935
Frequently Asked Questions

