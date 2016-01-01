See All Nurse Practitioners in Kansas City, MO
Sunyun Choi, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Sunyun Choi, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sunyun Choi, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. 

Sunyun Choi works at Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Miranda Maberry, APRN
Miranda Maberry, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Kelci Couch, APRN
Kelci Couch, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Melanie Fullmer, APRN
Melanie Fullmer, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    4801 E Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 861-4700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sunyun Choi?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sunyun Choi, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Sunyun Choi, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sunyun Choi to family and friends

    Sunyun Choi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sunyun Choi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sunyun Choi, APRN.

    About Sunyun Choi, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841488921
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sunyun Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sunyun Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sunyun Choi works at Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Sunyun Choi’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sunyun Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sunyun Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sunyun Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sunyun Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sunyun Choi, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.