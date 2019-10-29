Sunshine Clarkson-Lee, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sunshine Clarkson-Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sunshine Clarkson-Lee, LPC
Offers telehealth
Sunshine Clarkson-Lee, LPC is a Counselor in New Braunfels, TX.
Sunshine Clarkson-Lee works at
New Braunfels Counseling Center43 Gruene Park Dr Apt 1202, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-0599
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely fantastic! I couldn’t recommend her more.
- Counseling
- English
Sunshine Clarkson-Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sunshine Clarkson-Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sunshine Clarkson-Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sunshine Clarkson-Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sunshine Clarkson-Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.