Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okoroji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS
Overview
Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Okoroji works at
Locations
-
1
Sunny Dental Center1312 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 322-4959Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okoroji?
I checked both my grandsons there to have their cavities filled and he did a VERY good job. This is the first time they have had cavities and they are 19 and 15. Neither one was thrilled to get the numbing shots, but they did just fine and were put at ease. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053463927
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|University of Maryland Medical Center|University Of Maryland Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University Hospital In Baltimore, Maryland
- New York University College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okoroji has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okoroji accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Okoroji using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Okoroji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okoroji works at
240 patients have reviewed Dr. Okoroji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoroji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okoroji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okoroji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.