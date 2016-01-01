Sunitha Jose, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sunitha Jose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sunitha Jose, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Sunitha Jose, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3308 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (602) 594-5400
-
2
Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Mesa3308 N Higley Rd # 103, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 800-4890
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sunitha Jose?
About Sunitha Jose, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609487149
Frequently Asked Questions
Sunitha Jose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sunitha Jose accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sunitha Jose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sunitha Jose. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sunitha Jose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sunitha Jose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sunitha Jose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.