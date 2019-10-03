Dr. Sunita Jagani, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jagani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunita Jagani, OD
Overview
Dr. Sunita Jagani, OD is an Optometrist in Madison, AL.
Dr. Jagani works at
Locations
EyeCare Associates21 Hughes Rd Ste 1, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (844) 206-2931
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jagani is my eye Dr and I could not be happier! I had cataract surgery a few months ago. She guided me through the process and the aftermath seamlessly. I couldn’t be happier with my results!
About Dr. Sunita Jagani, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548518319
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jagani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jagani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jagani works at
Dr. Jagani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jagani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jagani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.