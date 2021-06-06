Sung Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sung Cho, NP
Overview
Sung Cho, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Sung Cho works at
Locations
Adelante Healthcare1705 W MAIN ST, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (877) 809-5092Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She left the practice at Adelante. She is the only one I have ever seen that I trust and have confidence in. She is AMAZING! I have been searching for her for months. I must find where she is practicing at now.
About Sung Cho, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720467418
Frequently Asked Questions
Sung Cho accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sung Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sung Cho works at
14 patients have reviewed Sung Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sung Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sung Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sung Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.