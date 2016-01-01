See All Cardiologists in Sacramento, CA
Suneet Bhalaru, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Suneet Bhalaru, NP

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Suneet Bhalaru, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Suneet Bhalaru works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Plaza - Cardiology
    3941 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Diseases
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Aortic Diseases
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Suneet Bhalaru?

Photo: Suneet Bhalaru, NP
How would you rate your experience with Suneet Bhalaru, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Suneet Bhalaru to family and friends

Suneet Bhalaru's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Suneet Bhalaru

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Suneet Bhalaru, NP.

About Suneet Bhalaru, NP

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Punjabi
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1720579980
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • California State University, Bachelors Of Science In Nursing
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Suneet Bhalaru, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suneet Bhalaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Suneet Bhalaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Suneet Bhalaru works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Suneet Bhalaru’s profile.

Suneet Bhalaru has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Suneet Bhalaru.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suneet Bhalaru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suneet Bhalaru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.