Sunami Gurung, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sunami Gurung, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Manchester, NH.
Locations
Amoskeag Health Hollis145 Hollis St, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 626-9500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, polite, Helpful and understanding. Keep up the good work. Love.
About Sunami Gurung, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
