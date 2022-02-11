Overview

Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD is an Optometrist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.



Dr. Alexander works at Brass Eye Center in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.