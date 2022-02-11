Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD is an Optometrist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Brass Eye Center713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 135, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 782-7827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and knowledgeable practitioner. Have been a patient for 20 years. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD
- Optometry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1316995251
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Internship - Thomas Lynch Pediatric Unit, PCO
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Baltimore University
Frequently Asked Questions
