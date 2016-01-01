See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Summer Lawson, LISW Icon-share Share Profile

Summer Lawson, LISW

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Summer Lawson, LISW is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Summer Lawson works at Center For Balanced Living in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lydia Fleck, FNP
Lydia Fleck, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Emily Program PC
    8001 Ravines Edge Ct Ste 201, Columbus, OH 43235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 896-8222
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Summer Lawson?

    Photo: Summer Lawson, LISW
    How would you rate your experience with Summer Lawson, LISW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Summer Lawson to family and friends

    Summer Lawson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Summer Lawson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Summer Lawson, LISW.

    About Summer Lawson, LISW

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245442243
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Summer Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Summer Lawson works at Center For Balanced Living in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Summer Lawson’s profile.

    Summer Lawson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Summer Lawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Summer Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Summer Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Summer Lawson, LISW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.