Sumera Chaggan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sumera Chaggan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
1
Michael Lem MD1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 839-1119
2
Synovation Medical Group Los Angeles Pain Management1400 S Grand Ave Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 839-1119
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had pain in my neck, my right shoulder, my thoracic, now I’m waiting for a lower, lumbar, epidural, and a cervical epidural looking forward for my next visits
About Sumera Chaggan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144702887
Frequently Asked Questions
Sumera Chaggan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sumera Chaggan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sumera Chaggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Sumera Chaggan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sumera Chaggan.
