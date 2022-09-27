See All Nurse Practitioners in Riverside, CA
Overview

Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA. 

Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa works at Riverside Psychiatric Med Grp in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memory Disorders Clinic
    5887 Brockton Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 275-8500
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 3 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 27, 2022
    Great experience and has continued to support me with Dr Ginger Simonton. I don't know how I could have continued to work without their support.
    Wendy White — Sep 27, 2022
    Photo: Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa, PMHNP
    About Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881978682
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa works at Riverside Psychiatric Med Grp in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

