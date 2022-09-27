Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa, PMHNP
Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA.
Memory Disorders Clinic5887 Brockton Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 275-8500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Great experience and has continued to support me with Dr Ginger Simonton. I don't know how I could have continued to work without their support.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881978682
Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sukh Dev Singh Khalsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.