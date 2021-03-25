Sujana Afrin, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sujana Afrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sujana Afrin, LMHC
Overview
Sujana Afrin, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy501 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7711Wednesday8:45am - 6:00pmSunday8:45am - 6:00pm
-
3
Trauma Counseling Center1910 W Busch Blvd Ste B, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 770-2953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sujana Afrin?
"Always on time and gets back to super quickly during the week. Sometimes I’ll reach out with a brief question or scheduling issue and Sujana always responds within minutes. "
About Sujana Afrin, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Bengali
- 1275782625
Education & Certifications
- Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay
Frequently Asked Questions
Sujana Afrin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sujana Afrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sujana Afrin speaks Bengali.
4 patients have reviewed Sujana Afrin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sujana Afrin.
