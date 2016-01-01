See All Physicians Assistants in Anaheim, CA
Suheir Kilani, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Suheir Kilani, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Suheir Kilani, PA is a Physician Assistant in Anaheim, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    9918 Katella Ave Ste C, Anaheim, CA 92804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 625-8320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergy Testing
Weight Loss
Acne
Allergy Testing
Weight Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Suheir Kilani?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Suheir Kilani, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Suheir Kilani, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Suheir Kilani to family and friends

    Suheir Kilani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Suheir Kilani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Suheir Kilani, PA.

    About Suheir Kilani, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346434297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Suheir Kilani, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Suheir Kilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Suheir Kilani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Suheir Kilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Suheir Kilani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Suheir Kilani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Suheir Kilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Suheir Kilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Suheir Kilani, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.