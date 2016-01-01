See All Nurse Practitioners in Durham, NC
Sugaree Ganzman, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Sugaree Ganzman, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Durham, NC. 

Sugaree Ganzman works at Carolina Behavioral Care - Durham in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Carolina Behavioral Care - Durham
    4102 Ben Franklin Blvd, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 874-1150
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    About Sugaree Ganzman, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1245749126
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

    Sugaree Ganzman, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sugaree Ganzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sugaree Ganzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sugaree Ganzman works at Carolina Behavioral Care - Durham in Durham, NC. View the full address on Sugaree Ganzman’s profile.

    Sugaree Ganzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sugaree Ganzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sugaree Ganzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sugaree Ganzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

