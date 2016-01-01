Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan, MFTI
Overview
Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan, MFTI is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Carson, CA.
Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Bureau Carson460 E Carson Plaza Dr Ste 102, Carson, CA 90746 Directions (310) 523-9500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan?
About Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan, MFTI
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1366564932
Frequently Asked Questions
Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan works at
Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sufi Yousefi-Farkhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.