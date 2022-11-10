Dr. Tonkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sue Tonkins, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sue Tonkins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Orange, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1500 E Katella Ave Ste D, Orange, CA 92867 Directions (714) 343-1251
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tonkins?
Sue is amazing with my daughter. I like that she is focused on my daughter's needs and not the parents needs. I am so grateful that she is reuniting me with my daughter.
About Dr. Sue Tonkins, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134335284
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.