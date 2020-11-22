Dr. Schonberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sue Schonberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sue Schonberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Summit, NJ. They graduated from City College of New York and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Schonberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cognitive Therapy Consultation LLC597 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-3133
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schonberg?
I really appreciate Dr. Schonberg! Above-all: Dr. Schonberg is a natural Empath; so her care and regard for her client is very touching and in-sync with the happenings in his/her life. Simultaneously, Dr. Schonberg maintains professionalism and can thus effectively sort-out her client's problems. She also facilitates the client to achieve security and a high self-esteem on one's own. In addition, Dr. Schonberg exemplifies logic, intellect, and knowledge in her advice and mentorship. From my experience with several Therapists, I really consider Dr. Schonberg the Optimal Therapist!
About Dr. Sue Schonberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841409802
Education & Certifications
- College of Saint Elizabeth - Counseling Services
- City College of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schonberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schonberg works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schonberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schonberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schonberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schonberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.