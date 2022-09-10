Sue Robertson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sue Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sue Robertson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sue Robertson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1030 Burlew Blvd Bldg A, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 926-2273
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sue Robertson?
She listens to you and is the only dr that has helped me
About Sue Robertson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720372493
Frequently Asked Questions
Sue Robertson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sue Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sue Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sue Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sue Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sue Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sue Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.