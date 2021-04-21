See All Nurse Practitioners in Oxnard, CA
Overview

Sue Houx, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA. 

Sue Houx works at Primary Medical in Oxnard, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Medical
    1751 Lombard St Ste A, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 981-9111

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 21, 2021
Sue is amazing. When you are under her care, she makes you feel as if you are her only patient. She will find a treatment for you or refer you to someone that can better help you. Sue is straight forward and does not take any of your health concerns lightly. SHE IS GREAT.
— Apr 21, 2021
About Sue Houx, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457465072
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sue Houx has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sue Houx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Sue Houx. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sue Houx.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sue Houx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sue Houx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

