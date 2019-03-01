See All Psychologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Sue Griffiths, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Sue Griffiths, PHD is a Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. Griffiths works at DADE ASSOCIATION FOR THERAPY in Coral Gables, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Self Awareness Workshop Inc
    420 S Dixie Hwy Ste 4A, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-7353
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 01, 2019
    After having made appointments with two other therapists, I went to see Dr. Griffiths. I felt comfortable with her right away and felt I could share my private thoughts and feelings in a safe and secure space. She is also very sharing about her experiences and feelings. I am going to continue seeing Dr. Sue and feel lucky to have found her.
    Julie H. in Coral Gables, FL — Mar 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Sue Griffiths, PHD
    About Dr. Sue Griffiths, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932116308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griffiths has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffiths works at DADE ASSOCIATION FOR THERAPY in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Griffiths’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffiths.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffiths, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffiths appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

