Dr. Griffiths has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sue Griffiths, PHD
Dr. Sue Griffiths, PHD is a Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL.
Self Awareness Workshop Inc420 S Dixie Hwy Ste 4A, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 666-7353
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
After having made appointments with two other therapists, I went to see Dr. Griffiths. I felt comfortable with her right away and felt I could share my private thoughts and feelings in a safe and secure space. She is also very sharing about her experiences and feelings. I am going to continue seeing Dr. Sue and feel lucky to have found her.
- Psychology
- English
- 1932116308
Dr. Griffiths accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffiths.
