Stuart Motechin, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stuart Motechin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stuart Motechin, AUD
Overview
Stuart Motechin, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Audiology
Stuart Motechin works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Pediatric Otolaryngology921 49TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8456
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stuart Motechin?
About Stuart Motechin, AUD
- Audiology Technology
- English, Hebrew
- 1366590010
Education & Certifications
- Audiology
- City University NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Stuart Motechin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stuart Motechin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stuart Motechin works at
Stuart Motechin speaks Hebrew.
Stuart Motechin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stuart Motechin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stuart Motechin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stuart Motechin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.