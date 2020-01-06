Dr. Stuart Harrell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Harrell, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Harrell, OD is an Optometrist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Harrell works at
Locations
1
Eye Specialists if Mid-Florida, Winter Haven407 AVENUE K SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 294-3504Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Haines City100 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (863) 422-4429Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Eye Specialists of Mid-florida, Lakeland Edgewood2025 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 665-4515Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Lakeland Highlands2004 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 937-4515Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Sebring5032 US HIGHWAY 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 382-3900Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
6
Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Auburndale202 Magnolia Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823 Directions (863) 967-0668Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
7
Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Lake Wales2800 Ridge Way Ste 100A, Lake Wales, FL 33859 Directions (863) 676-2008Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
8
Eye Specialists of Mid Florida PA1050 US Highway 27 Ste 1, Clermont, FL 34714 Directions (308) 995-8697Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harrell is excellent, he explains what he’s doing and I never feel rushed. His staff is also friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Stuart Harrell, OD
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134212145
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Bay Pines VA Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrell speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrell.
