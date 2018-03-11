Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD is a Psychologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Stuart M. Cohen, PhD8318 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 541-1700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen has changed my life. I struggle with PTSD and it's destroyed much of my life. I've seen many counselors but he is the first to have helped me make progress that's lasting. My boyfriend and I have done couples counseling with him as well, and I can only say good things. Dr. Cohen's average rating is shocking to me because I highly recommend him to anyone I know looking for help.
About Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801909676
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.