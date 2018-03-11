See All Psychologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD

Psychology
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD is a Psychologist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Cohen works at Stuart M. Cohen, PhD in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart M. Cohen, PhD
    8318 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 541-1700
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801909676
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Cohen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Stuart M. Cohen, PhD in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

