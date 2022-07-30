Dr. Stuart Adams, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Adams, OD
Dr. Stuart Adams, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu South383 Lake Havasu Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 222-1592
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Blythe110 N Spring St, Blythe, CA 92225 Directions (760) 227-1986
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Parker115 W Riverside Dr, Parker, AZ 85344 Directions (928) 222-0595
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Adams is always able to take care of my eye care needs, regardless if it’s an annual check-up, or eye conditions caused by medical or environmental causes. I highly recommend Doctor Adams for those looking for eye care.
- Optometry
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
- Male
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
