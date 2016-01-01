Stina McKenna, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stina McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stina McKenna, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stina McKenna, PA-C is a dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. She currently practices at Associates In Dermatology.
Locations
Associates in Dermatology14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-1909
Associates in Dermatology8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 936-5425
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
About Stina McKenna, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Stina McKenna?
Frequently Asked Questions
Stina McKenna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stina McKenna accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stina McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Stina McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stina McKenna.
