Stina McKenna, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stina McKenna, PA-C is a dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. She currently practices at Associates In Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Dermatology
    14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 772-1909
  2. 2
    Associates in Dermatology
    8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-5425
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • MultiPlan

About Stina McKenna, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1598206633
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
