Stewart Brooks, PA

Surgical Assistance
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stewart Brooks, PA is a Surgical Assistant in College Station, TX. 

Stewart Brooks works at CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates
    2803 Earl Rudder Fwy S Ste 103, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Hip Pain
Knee Pain
Back Pain
Hip Pain
Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Stewart Brooks, PA

Specialties
  • Surgical Assistance
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1639174170
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Columbia College, Columbia Missouri
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Stewart Brooks, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stewart Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stewart Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Stewart Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stewart Brooks works at CHI St Joseph Health Orthopaedic Associates in College Station, TX. View the full address on Stewart Brooks’s profile.

Stewart Brooks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stewart Brooks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stewart Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stewart Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

