Dr. Steven Zorn, OD
Overview
Dr. Steven Zorn, OD is an Optometrist in Ocoee, FL.
Locations
Steven J. Zorn Od PA8889 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 298-4631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zorn has been our Dr. for over 20 years....he is brilliant & personable. He answers all of our questions and we never feel rushed...he is focused on us. We respect his diagnosis and recommendations. We would not trust anyone but Dr. Zorn with our eyesight
About Dr. Steven Zorn, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1053303263
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Dr. Zorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zorn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
221 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.