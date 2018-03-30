See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Steven Zorn, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Zorn, OD

Optometry
5 (221)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Zorn, OD is an Optometrist in Ocoee, FL. 

Dr. Zorn works at West Orange Optical in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Fiona Pilate, OD
Dr. Fiona Pilate, OD
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J. Zorn Od PA
    8889 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 298-4631

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 221 ratings
    Patient Ratings (221)
    5 Star
    (192)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zorn?

    Mar 30, 2018
    Dr. Zorn has been our Dr. for over 20 years....he is brilliant & personable. He answers all of our questions and we never feel rushed...he is focused on us. We respect his diagnosis and recommendations. We would not trust anyone but Dr. Zorn with our eyesight
    Tim & Jen in Debary , Fl — Mar 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Zorn, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Zorn, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zorn to family and friends

    Dr. Zorn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zorn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Zorn, OD.

    About Dr. Steven Zorn, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053303263
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Zorn, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    221 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Zorn, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.