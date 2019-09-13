See All Chiropractors in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Steven Zodkoy, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Zodkoy, DC is a Chiropractor in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Zodkoy works at Monmouth Advanced Medicine LLC in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monmouth Advanced Medicine LLC
    503 Stillwells Corner Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 308-0099

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 13, 2019
    When I first met Dr. Z, I was immediately impressed. He took his time to diagnose me, talk to me in terms I could understand, and explained the issues I was experiencing and how they might have developed. He gave me a couple of quick adjustments that immediately made me feel better - not healed by any means - but better. He told me he could get me back to normal, but was very clear that I would need to commit to a strict plan that would span several weeks and require a decent investment, since he is not covered by my health plan. Long story short, I agreed, kept my commitment, and within 3 months I was feeling better than ever before. And more importantly, I've stayed well for several months since my last visit and was able to enjoy an active summer without pain or discomfort. Dr. Z is truly a miracle worker in my eyes. It was worth every penny I spent. If you are serious about fixing your pain issues and are willing to make a commitment to getting well, I highly recommend Dr. Z.
    Christopher Kienle — Sep 13, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Zodkoy, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932251352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Zodkoy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zodkoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zodkoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zodkoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zodkoy works at Monmouth Advanced Medicine LLC in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zodkoy’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zodkoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zodkoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zodkoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zodkoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

