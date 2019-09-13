Dr. Steven Zodkoy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zodkoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zodkoy, DC
Dr. Steven Zodkoy, DC is a Chiropractor in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Monmouth Advanced Medicine LLC503 Stillwells Corner Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 308-0099
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
When I first met Dr. Z, I was immediately impressed. He took his time to diagnose me, talk to me in terms I could understand, and explained the issues I was experiencing and how they might have developed. He gave me a couple of quick adjustments that immediately made me feel better - not healed by any means - but better. He told me he could get me back to normal, but was very clear that I would need to commit to a strict plan that would span several weeks and require a decent investment, since he is not covered by my health plan. Long story short, I agreed, kept my commitment, and within 3 months I was feeling better than ever before. And more importantly, I've stayed well for several months since my last visit and was able to enjoy an active summer without pain or discomfort. Dr. Z is truly a miracle worker in my eyes. It was worth every penny I spent. If you are serious about fixing your pain issues and are willing to make a commitment to getting well, I highly recommend Dr. Z.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1932251352
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- Rutgers University
