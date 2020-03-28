Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Wu, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Wu, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Applied Psychological Solutions LLC310 Hughes St, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 655-7057
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is so kind, knowledgeable, and insightful. He intently listens to me and understands the psychological aspects of my problems. He has been treating me for complicated PTSD and I have made so much progress because of his expert care. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Steven Wu, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hindi
- 1003934910
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
