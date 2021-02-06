See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Findlay, OH
Steven Thiel, CH is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH. 

Steven Thiel works at Thiel Chiropractic Inc. in Findlay, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Thiel Chiropractic Inc.
    1003 Blanchard Ave, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 422-4491
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 06, 2021
    Excellent bedside manner... Light-hearted and gentle, yet effective! After struggling with sciatica for nearly three weeks, he adjusted my hip and two lumbar spinal bones and I've never felt better. Thank you!!
    uddanielle — Feb 06, 2021
    About Steven Thiel, CH

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1871595884
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Thiel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Thiel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Steven Thiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Thiel works at Thiel Chiropractic Inc. in Findlay, OH. View the full address on Steven Thiel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Steven Thiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Thiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Thiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Thiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

