Steven Tamba, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Steven Tamba, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pomona, CA. 

Steven Tamba works at Champaign Dental Group in Pomona, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pomona Community Health Center
    1450 E HOLT AVE, Pomona, CA 91767 (909) 630-7927
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Steven Tamba, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497389746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

