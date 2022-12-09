Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Mountainside, NJ. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus.
Dr. Sussman works at
Locations
Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ615 Sherwood Pkwy, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 217-8106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sussman was helpful for coming up with a plan for my daughter as we were in the looking at some neurological and behavioral issues that were really confusing and overwhelming for my family. My daughter had been sent back twice from school for hitting other children and I had hit my lowest point as a parent. He was able to recommend places we could get her seen to get her neurological issues checked out. This was even before we were in this care. My daughter had a session with Dr. Sussman and he was able to connect with her and give her a blue print of how not to get in trouble at school and how to manage her feelings of frustration. She was able to modify her behavior in school. She looks forward to getting points on the game show that he hosts every week. Seeing that other children also struggle and are trying to become better has been motivating for her. It is a very unorthodox approach but its been working for her. We are very grateful.
About Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184775355
Education & Certifications
- Queens Childrens Psychiatric Center Bellerose NY
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Brooklyn College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.