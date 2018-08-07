Dr. Steven Sunderraj, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunderraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sunderraj, DPT
Dr. Steven Sunderraj, DPT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sunderraj works at
Recalibrate Physical Therapy: Dr Steve Sunderraj, DPT
11 W 36th St Fl 401, New York, NY 10018
(845) 307-5839
Accepts most major Health Plans. EmblemHealth
- EmblemHealth
Steven Sunderraj is a knowlegeable physical therapist. From the moment I came in, he listened and explained to me the deeper level issues regarding my injury, and came up with a treatment plan to heal and work through it. He made himself completely available and flexible in his schedule. Steve was friendly and personable and provided a really great one on one service.
- Physical Therapy
- English, Tamil
- 1417222811
