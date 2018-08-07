See All Physical Therapists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Sunderraj, DPT

Physical Therapy
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Sunderraj, DPT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Sunderraj works at Recalibrate Physical Therapy: Dr Steve Sunderraj, DPT in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Recalibrate Physical Therapy: Dr Steve Sunderraj, DPT
    11 W 36th St Fl 401, New York, NY 10018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5839

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Manual Therapy
Post-Operative Care
Sports Rehabilitation
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • EmblemHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Sunderraj, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1417222811
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Sunderraj, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunderraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sunderraj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sunderraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sunderraj works at Recalibrate Physical Therapy: Dr Steve Sunderraj, DPT in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sunderraj’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunderraj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunderraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunderraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunderraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

