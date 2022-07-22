Dr. Strumwasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Strumwasser, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Strumwasser, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami Beach, FL.
Dr. Strumwasser works at
Locations
-
1
Francesca Gallarello MD PA4302 Alton Rd Ste 800, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 992-8893
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strumwasser?
I owe Dr. Strumwasser my life. I and my entire family look at him as family, not just a therapist, yes, he's that good. We love him dearly, and he is the Best of the Best!!
About Dr. Steven Strumwasser, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1427270230
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strumwasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strumwasser works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Strumwasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strumwasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strumwasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strumwasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.