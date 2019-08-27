See All Psychologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Psychology
Overview

Dr. Steven Sternlof, PHD is a Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Dr. Sternlof works at Psychology Specialists of Oklahoma, PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Jamestown Office Park
    3035 Nw 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 242-6460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Disorders
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Psychological Disorders
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services

Treatment frequency



Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 27, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. Sternlof for about 2 months now. From the day I first met him I knew that he had my best interest in mind. Some of deal with very deep-rooted issues that often are associated with a lot of feelings of guilt and shame. Dr. Sternlof is the first mental health professional I've met with who I truly felt fostered a warm, inviting, judgement-free atmosphere to discuss some of the darkest and deepest experiences I've had without fear of judgement or being shamed. In order to truly benefit the most from therapy a solid therapeutic relationship must develop. These relationships take time to build and Dr. Sternlof puts in the work of developing a solid individualized treatment plan to help effectively treat his patients. I look forward to a long-lasting relationship with him. I have already seen improvement in myself and would highly recommend him to anyone who suffers from failed therapeutic relationships in the past.
    Jonathan S — Aug 27, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Sternlof, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003956749
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
