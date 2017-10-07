Dr. Sidebottom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Sidebottom, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Sidebottom, DC is a Chiropractor in Parkersburg, WV.
Locations
- 1 293 College Pkwy, Parkersburg, WV 26104 Directions (304) 485-1251
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sidebottom is the best chiropractor I have ever been been seen by. (and that is many). His down home common sense style is professional yet friendly and shows his genuine concern for his patients. I would see no other chiropractor And I highly recommend him to anyone with back or neck problems. A FIVE STAR DOCTOR
About Dr. Steven Sidebottom, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1689789117
