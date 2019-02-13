Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Schwartz, PHD
Dr. Steven Schwartz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Andrew Colvin Ph.d. LLC7650 Rivers Edge Dr Ste 140, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 841-1101
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Our 8 year old daughter sees Dr.Schwartz for generalized and school anxiety. We have only seen him about 5x, but she really enjoys going and seems to be handling situations better now:
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396897997
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
