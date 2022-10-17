Dr. Steven Schneider, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schneider, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Schneider, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Amarillo, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8 Care Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 342-3900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Dr. Schneider, is a very caring doctor. Now that does not mean your visits will be all stars and kisses. He is fact driven, if you want a sugar coat diagnoses then you need to find a different Dr. we went to him after several attempts to find out my wife's memory issues. He was plain spoken and to the point. he asked hard questions and needed the answers to help determine what was wrong with her. I would recommend him to anyone, just remember that when you go to him you will get an answer, you may not like it but it will help you plan treatment.
About Dr. Steven Schneider, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467468140
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.