Dr. Steven Sampson, OD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sampson, OD is an Optometrist in Evansville, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4404 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 474-0006
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sampson has been my eye "guy" for about as long as I can remember. My favorite thing about him is that he so obviously still loves what he does for a living and still finds it interesting. He takes his time and does a thorough eye exam explaining everything along the way. A very dry kind of guy, Dr. Sampson takes his job seriously and does a lot of work with kids with learning disabilities.
About Dr. Steven Sampson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1235206939
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.
