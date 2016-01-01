Dr. Steven Runkel, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Runkel, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Runkel, DC is a Chiropractor in Dothan, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3657 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 712-9177
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Runkel?
About Dr. Steven Runkel, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144318593
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runkel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Runkel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.