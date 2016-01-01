See All Counselors in Campbell Hall, NY
Overview

Steven Phillips, LMHC is a Counselor in Campbell Hall, NY. 

Steven Phillips works at SPCOUNSELING/Steve Phillips in Campbell Hall, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steve Phillips MA LMHC
    3136 State Route 207 Ste 201, Campbell Hall, NY 10916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    5:00pm - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 10:00pm

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Divorce
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Hudson Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Steven Phillips, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306045216
