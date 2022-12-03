Dr. Steven Pastyrnak, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastyrnak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pastyrnak, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Pastyrnak, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University (CPS).
Dr. Pastyrnak works at
Locations
Helen Devos Children's Hospital (psychology Services) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was very knowledgeable. He was able to accurately assess my daughter. He seemed to understand our situation.
About Dr. Steven Pastyrnak, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760434997
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University (CPS)
