Steven Olenchak

Pain Management
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Steven Olenchak is a Pain Management Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Steven Olenchak works at Henderson Pain Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists
    98 E Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 202, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-5552

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 06, 2022
Very knowledgeable and courteous!
Tadaryl Calloway Williams — Sep 06, 2022
About Steven Olenchak

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1811072309
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Kings College
Frequently Asked Questions

Steven Olenchak is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Olenchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Steven Olenchak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Steven Olenchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Steven Olenchak works at Henderson Pain Center in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Steven Olenchak’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Steven Olenchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Olenchak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Olenchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Olenchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

